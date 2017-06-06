Technology Forum To Be Held On June 8th

This Thursday [June] the Office of the Opposition Leader will host a technology forum entitled “Technology and You: How technology is impacting our Economy, Learning and Education and Labour Market.”

It will take place at The Leopard’s Club beginning at 6:00pm.

Opposition Leader David Burt said, “In the Opposition’s Vision 2025 and the Budget Reply we spoke about the need for a greater focus on technology in Bermuda.

“The Opposition knows that we must move with the times to ensure prosperity for Bermuda, which is why we will create a technology incubator at Southside, become a leader in FinTech and establish Bermuda as a global hub for Intellectual Property.

“The evening is certain to prove interesting and highly informative. We have an excellent team of panelists who will provide much food for thought with their informed analysis of Bermuda’s current relationship with technology and its future.”

Jamie Thain will present on the impact of technological disruption on our Labour Markets and address Bermuda’s potential as a regional hub for FinTech, Insurtech and Intellectual Property and the required regulatory advancements.

Coral Wells will discuss technology’s impact on the economy and how it transforms business operations. She will explore current opportunities in Information & Communications Technology for Bermudians, and how her company assists Bermudians to find their place within the industry.

Damion Wilson will identify our challenges in the education system regarding preparing our young people for the 21st century world and propose solutions on re-engineering our system of learning.

Finally, Damien Furbert will convey his personal experiences as a young tech entrepreneur as well as explore opportunities for other young people.

The evening will be moderated by MP Rolfe Commissiong, Opposition Spokesperson for Labour and Workforce Development and feature Senator Kim Wilkerson, Opposition Spokesperson for Economic Development.

