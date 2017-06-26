Terron Webb Performs In Bermuda For First Time

Terron Webb, a 12-year-old born in Bermuda and now living in St. Kitts and Nevis, recently brought his competition winning musical skills to Bermuda in order to perform in Queens Park on June 18.

The young singer, who is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Bermudian musician Lloyd Williams, by continuing his excellence in music, recently tried his hand at singing Soca for the Intense Soca Competition, performing a song called ‘Heroes Weekend,’ which relates to the Bermuda Heroes Weekend.

Terron Webb performs in Bermuda:

Angela Williams, Terron’s mother, said, “He was provided the opportunity from Mrs. Marilyn Eve to perform at the Glow Bermuda Fete, which was held on Fathers Day June 18 in Queens Park [formerly Par-la-Ville Park].

“Terron was very excited to finally get to perform in Bermuda for the first time and was very pleased at the response he got from the Bermudian public. He is hoping to get the opportunity again to perform in Bermuda as his musical career grows.”

