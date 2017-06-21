Thad Hollis To Run As Independent In #C6

Thad Hollis — the former chairman of the One Bermuda Alliance — has announced he will be running as an independent candidate in the upcoming General Election.

In a post on a social media page titled “Thaddeus Hollis – Independent Candidate – Hamilton West No. 6″, Mr Hollis said, “Proud to announce that I shall be running as an independent candidate in the upcoming General Election on 18th July, 2017.

“I believe that independent candidates can give a voice to voters and not be bound to Party dictates.

“I look forward to engaging with you the voters in the constituency and being your voice in the House.

“I am available to meet and listen to your concerns; please reach out to me at 505-9972 or email me at thad@northrock.bm.”

Bernews contacted Mr Hollis via phone to confirm the social media post, and Mr Hollis confirmed that it is correct.

Constituency #6 Hamilton West is currently held by the PLP’s Wayne Furbert, who won with 56.23% of the vote in the last General Election, and won the seat in the two elections prior to that as a UBP candidate.

The results from C#6 in the 2012 election are below. The OBA has already confirmed that Simone Barton will be their candidate for the area.

