Thad Hollis To Run As Independent In #C6
Thad Hollis — the former chairman of the One Bermuda Alliance — has announced he will be running as an independent candidate in the upcoming General Election.
In a post on a social media page titled “Thaddeus Hollis – Independent Candidate – Hamilton West No. 6″, Mr Hollis said, “Proud to announce that I shall be running as an independent candidate in the upcoming General Election on 18th July, 2017.
“I believe that independent candidates can give a voice to voters and not be bound to Party dictates.
“I look forward to engaging with you the voters in the constituency and being your voice in the House.
“I am available to meet and listen to your concerns; please reach out to me at 505-9972 or email me at thad@northrock.bm.”
Bernews contacted Mr Hollis via phone to confirm the social media post, and Mr Hollis confirmed that it is correct.
Constituency #6 Hamilton West is currently held by the PLP’s Wayne Furbert, who won with 56.23% of the vote in the last General Election, and won the seat in the two elections prior to that as a UBP candidate.
The results from C#6 in the 2012 election are below. The OBA has already confirmed that Simone Barton will be their candidate for the area.
If Hollis really was concerned about the way the country was being run under his party the OBA, the one he resigned as Chairman from due to Jetgate, he would have run in an OBA seat to try and wrestle that one out of their hands. But by running in C6 he is trying to prevent a PLP victory which will put the power back with his “former” Party.
He should have run in C10 or C9 or somewhere to show his dissent with the OBA.
I don’t expect him to have much effect in C6.
He never said he was concerned with how the country was being run. You just made that up.
Another PLP liar, but it is OK to lie isn’t it…you love to deceive.
Bye- bye flip-flop!!!!
Half of the PLP are broken down UBP/OBA politicians that had to flip flop just to stay relevant. Not sure which is my favourite to be honest. I’d say Kim Swan but Jahmal Simmons and Wayne Furbert are both in for a good shout.
Thad Thad Thad
Where have You been Bie?
Why?
Congratulations!
What do you do when you have two good candidates & an incumbent lump on a log?
Oba tactic to take from Wayne to give to their candidate.I am sure he knows that. Not surprised.
I suspect it will do more to hurt the OBA. Which is a shame because Wayne is a dinosaur who needs to make way for younger people.
Dont know about the rest of you but im still waiting on his report on jetgate like we forgot because the ubp/oba liers swept it under the rug…
How about a report on the Global hue ‘Jetgate’ . The incident that actually DID cost the island millions .
Suggest you search Bernews as it’s been online for ages already.