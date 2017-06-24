Third World To Perform At America’s Cup Village

Third World, the Jamaican reggae legends who first formed in 1973, will bring their “reggae-fusion” to the Main Stage at the America’s Cup Village after racing has concluded on Sunday 25th June.

“Celebrating 43 years, Third World is one of the longest-lived reggae bands of all time, and one of Jamaica’s most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences,” the organisers said.

“Mixing in elements of R&B, funk, pop, and rock and, later on, dancehall and rap, Third World’s style has been described as “reggae-fusion”.

Third World’s history includes 10 Grammy nominations and a catalogue of charted smash hits, including “Now That We Found Love”, ”96 Degrees in the Shade” and “Try Jah Love”, spanning over four decades, sold-out tours and a vibrant and loyal fan base.

Sunday 25th June is the fourth day of competition in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, and will see Oracle Team USA, Defender of the America’s Cup, continue their battles with Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand from 2.00pm on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

After the action finishes on the Great Sound, all eyes will turn to the America’s Cup Village Main Stage where Third World will be the headline act in a range of entertainment that will continue until the America’s Cup Village closes at 7.00pm.

Speaking ahead of the band’s America’s Cup Concert Series performance, Cat Coore said, “We are super energized to be invited to jam with all the racers , crew and attendees at the Americas Cup in Bermuda on Sunday June 25th. Every time we touch down in Hamilton, it feels like we are coming home, so we welcome being back in your arms, Bermuda.

“We are looking forward to taking in race four with Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand battling it out ,as well as walking on the pink sand beaches, having a Dark ‘n Stormy and performing all the hits and entertaining you.”

A limited number of tickets for Sunday 25th June at the America’s Cup Village are still available now from $50 via www.americascup.com/tickets.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News