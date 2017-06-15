Traffic Delays In Southampton Due To Collision

[Updated] Due to a collision at around 5.15pm today [June 15], there are traffic delays in the Middle Road, Granaway Heights Road Southampton area.

A police spokesperson said, “Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the Middle Road, Granaway Heights Road Southampton area until further notice due to a collision that occurred around 5:15pm Thursday.

“Details are limited. However, it appears that three vehicles were involved and initial information suggests that the female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment.

“Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time and an update on her condition will be provided in due course.”

Update 6.26pm: Photos added below

Update 6.38pm: The police said, “Traffic flow is starting to return to normal in the Middle Road, Granaway Heights Road Southampton area. The Bermuda Police Service thanks the public for their patience. Inquiries continue.”

