Traffic Delays In Southampton Due To Collision
[Updated] Due to a collision at around 5.15pm today [June 15], there are traffic delays in the Middle Road, Granaway Heights Road Southampton area.
A police spokesperson said, “Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the Middle Road, Granaway Heights Road Southampton area until further notice due to a collision that occurred around 5:15pm Thursday.
“Details are limited. However, it appears that three vehicles were involved and initial information suggests that the female driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment.
“Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time and an update on her condition will be provided in due course.”
Update 6.26pm: Photos added below
Update 6.38pm: The police said, “Traffic flow is starting to return to normal in the Middle Road, Granaway Heights Road Southampton area. The Bermuda Police Service thanks the public for their patience. Inquiries continue.”
Do we still drive on the left or are we phasing in a transition to driving on the right this week?
I was in this backup for over an hour going west. Took over forty minutes to get from five star island to Barnes corner….why on earth did the police allow all the traffic going east by but yet as you can clearly see the east Lane was blocked….you have all the five o’clock traffic going west and about 6 officers standing on the side of the road and no one directing traffic….cmon man even if you alternated and let some cars go from each side, but nope buses, trucks and everything going east just slipped on by. Gotta come better than that. Hope the injured lady alright, just bothered by the management of the situation.