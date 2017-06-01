Court Street Traffic Lights Out Of Service

Traffic lights at the junction of Court Street and Dundonald Street, and the junction of Court Street and Victoria Street are “out of service until further notice.”

A police spokesperson said, “The motoring public is advised that the traffic lights at the junction of Court Street and Dundonald Street as well as at the junction of Court Street and Victoria Street, Pembroke are out of service until further notice.

“BELCO and Works & Engineering are aware of the situation.

‎“Commuters should use extra caution at these junctions, particularly during morning and afternoon rush hour, until the traffic lights are back in working order.”

