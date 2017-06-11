Altercation At KEMH, Men Injured, One Arrested

One man has been arrested and another is receiving medical care following an altercation involving two men visiting the hospital today, with one of the men involved said to have “brandished a bladed article.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5pm Sunday, June 11th police officers responded to a reported disturbance at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

“Initial information suggests that two men visiting the hospital were involved in an altercation in a public area of the second floor general wing, with one said to have brandished a bladed article.

“The 35-year-old man and 28-year-old man involved were injured and apparently sustained non-life threatening wounds.

“At this time the younger man has been arrested following treatment while the older man is still receiving treatment. An update on the 35-year-old man’s condition will be provided in due course.

“The scene was processed by the relevant police personnel and inquiries continue. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

