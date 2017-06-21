Two People Injured In Harbour Road Collision

June 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

Two motorcyclists were injured tonight [June 21] in a collision on Harbour Road just west of the junction with Chapel Road.

Emergency services responded to the crash which appeared to involve two motorcycles and resulted in two people being injured and treated at the scene by EMTs. They were then transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital in two ambulances, to receive further treatment.

Traffic flow was diverted away from the area as emergency personnel dealt with the injured and police investigated the scene. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Comments (1)

  1. Proud Bermuda Onion says:
    June 21, 2017

    Oh dear, I hope they are going to be ok?

