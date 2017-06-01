Ministry: List Of Repair Work At Public Schools
As identified in the school reorganization [SCORE] Report, the Minister of Education, Cole Simons has today [June 1] released an update on all facility repair work carried out at the public primary schools. The report released in February 2016, included a detailed review of school facilities at the eighteen primary public schools.
Minister Simons said, “Since the report was released, the team at the Ministry of Public Works and the Facilities team at the Department of Education have been making the necessary repairs and maintenance works at each school.
“Today we are pleased to provide a comprehensive list of the detailed work that has been carried out at each school. We will continue to deliver on the items highlighted in the SCORE report as well as other school facility repairs as they arise.
“Further repair work has been scheduled for the summer months when schools are closed to ensure that our primary schools are safe and clean prior to the start of the 2017/18 school year.”
“The SCORE report recommendations and the list of facility repairs are posted on the Ministry website at www.moed.bm. The following is a list of the school building repairs as of May 2017,” the Ministry added.
East End Primary School
- Fixed leaks in the assembly hall and in classrooms
- Replaced windows that needed servicing throughout the school
- Back area of school resurfaced by Public Works
- Air quality tests completed to determine source of moldy smells
- Air conditioner and vents in library cleaned
- Fencing on side of the school field repaired
- All water fountains serviced
St. David’s Primary School
- Repaired leaks in classrooms
Francis Patton Primary School
- Fixed leaky faucets in all bathrooms
- All windows in school serviced
- Work completed on the external doors
- Re-tiled bathrooms
Harrington Sound Primary School
- Hedges were cut back
- Installed new playground equipment
Elliot Primary School
- School building was painted
- Serviced all water fountains
- Air quality test completed for Deputy Principal’s Office
- Secured gym floor to eliminate weak spots
- Created ventilation has been for a lower storage room in the upper building
- Sprayed art room and adjacent areas for terminates
To Do
- Ongoing repairs to downstairs bathroom
- Upgrades to restrooms
- Replacing rotten roof on one wing of school building
- Investigate cause of leakage in some classroom windows
Prospect Primary School
- Serviced all water fountains
- Power washed all walkways
To Do
- Ongoing work in the library for security and to eliminate mold caused due to leaks
Victor Scott Primary School
- Re-tiled classrooms
- Repairs to restroom facilities
- Preschool window repaired
- Improved storage facility
Northlands Primary School
- Rest room facilities upgraded
- Water fountains serviced
- Leaks in classrooms repaired
- All exposed electrical wires and pipe concealed
West Pembroke Primary School
- Tented building for termites and other pests
- Restroom facilities were upgraded
- Greater ventilation for the custodians’ facilities room
- Netball courts resurfaced
- Replaced covering for the cricket pitch
To Do
- Ensure lighting in classroom areas is conducive to reading
Gilbert Primary School
- Addressed flat roof situation which caused leaks
- Upgraded assembly hall
Paget Primary School
- Addressed fencing around the playground in upper schools
- Classroom leaks investigated and corrected
- Majority of plumbing issues resolved
To Do
- Playground fencing and investigation of building leaks to eradicate mold
Purvis Primary School
- School building exterior painted
- Windows were replaced in specific classrooms
Heron Bay Primary School
- Repairs completed for ceiling and roof
- Wooden floors repaired in classrooms and computer labs
- Hedges behind school were cut back
To Do
- Install new playground equipment
Port Royal Primary School
- Air quality service for reading room
- Completed investigation of water intrusion in the reading room
- Cleaned court yard and resolved the dumpster issues
To Do
- Make repairs to the school security fence and gates
Dalton E. Tucker Primary School
- In collaboration with the Highways Section investigate how to resolve traffic flow issues at the school entrance.
West End Primary School
- Repaved the courts and driveways
- Serviced all water fountains
- Completed roof repairs to eliminate leaks
- Repaired the cricket pitch
To Do
- Investigate the lighting in the building
- Evaluate the air and temperature conditions of the auditorium
Somerset Primary School
- Boys restroom facilities in the upper school repaired
- Sealed all roof leaks
- Serviced water fountains
- Repaired pot holes
To Do
- Summer works to look at required storage needed for scientific chemicals
- Ensure the fire alarm monitoring system is fully functional
This is appalling that the schools have been left to rot like this over he last 14 + 5 years….
Happy election season!