Ministry: List Of Repair Work At Public Schools

As identified in the school reorganization [SCORE] Report, the Minister of Education, Cole Simons has today [June 1] released an update on all facility repair work carried out at the public primary schools. The report released in February 2016, included a detailed review of school facilities at the eighteen primary public schools.

Minister Simons said, “Since the report was released, the team at the Ministry of Public Works and the Facilities team at the Department of Education have been making the necessary repairs and maintenance works at each school.

“Today we are pleased to provide a comprehensive list of the detailed work that has been carried out at each school. We will continue to deliver on the items highlighted in the SCORE report as well as other school facility repairs as they arise.

“Further repair work has been scheduled for the summer months when schools are closed to ensure that our primary schools are safe and clean prior to the start of the 2017/18 school year.”

“The SCORE report recommendations and the list of facility repairs are posted on the Ministry website at www.moed.bm. The following is a list of the school building repairs as of May 2017,” the Ministry added.

East End Primary School

Fixed leaks in the assembly hall and in classrooms

Replaced windows that needed servicing throughout the school

Back area of school resurfaced by Public Works

Air quality tests completed to determine source of moldy smells

Air conditioner and vents in library cleaned

Fencing on side of the school field repaired

All water fountains serviced

St. David’s Primary School

Repaired leaks in classrooms

Francis Patton Primary School

Fixed leaky faucets in all bathrooms

All windows in school serviced

Work completed on the external doors

Re-tiled bathrooms

Harrington Sound Primary School

Hedges were cut back

Installed new playground equipment

Elliot Primary School

School building was painted

Serviced all water fountains

Air quality test completed for Deputy Principal’s Office

Secured gym floor to eliminate weak spots

Created ventilation has been for a lower storage room in the upper building

Sprayed art room and adjacent areas for terminates

To Do

Ongoing repairs to downstairs bathroom

Upgrades to restrooms

Replacing rotten roof on one wing of school building

Investigate cause of leakage in some classroom windows

Prospect Primary School

Serviced all water fountains

Power washed all walkways

To Do

Ongoing work in the library for security and to eliminate mold caused due to leaks

Victor Scott Primary School

Re-tiled classrooms

Repairs to restroom facilities

Preschool window repaired

Improved storage facility

Northlands Primary School

Rest room facilities upgraded

Water fountains serviced

Leaks in classrooms repaired

All exposed electrical wires and pipe concealed

West Pembroke Primary School

Tented building for termites and other pests

Restroom facilities were upgraded

Greater ventilation for the custodians’ facilities room

Netball courts resurfaced

Replaced covering for the cricket pitch

To Do

Ensure lighting in classroom areas is conducive to reading

Gilbert Primary School

Addressed flat roof situation which caused leaks

Upgraded assembly hall

Paget Primary School

Addressed fencing around the playground in upper schools

Classroom leaks investigated and corrected

Majority of plumbing issues resolved

To Do

Playground fencing and investigation of building leaks to eradicate mold

Purvis Primary School

School building exterior painted

Windows were replaced in specific classrooms

Heron Bay Primary School

Repairs completed for ceiling and roof

Wooden floors repaired in classrooms and computer labs

Hedges behind school were cut back

To Do

Install new playground equipment

Port Royal Primary School

Air quality service for reading room

Completed investigation of water intrusion in the reading room

Cleaned court yard and resolved the dumpster issues

To Do

Make repairs to the school security fence and gates

Dalton E. Tucker Primary School

In collaboration with the Highways Section investigate how to resolve traffic flow issues at the school entrance.

West End Primary School

Repaved the courts and driveways

Serviced all water fountains

Completed roof repairs to eliminate leaks

Repaired the cricket pitch

To Do

Investigate the lighting in the building

Evaluate the air and temperature conditions of the auditorium

Somerset Primary School

Boys restroom facilities in the upper school repaired

Sealed all roof leaks

Serviced water fountains

Repaired pot holes

To Do

Summer works to look at required storage needed for scientific chemicals

Ensure the fire alarm monitoring system is fully functional

