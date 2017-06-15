Video: Bernews Morning Newsflash For June 15th

PLP announce three more election candidates, Candy Stripers honoured, police appeal for witnesses to Patrick Dill’s murder in May 2016, America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta underway, 8-year-old boy injured in a motocross cycle crash moved from ICU to general ward, 19 teachers complete Induction Programme, and Deloitte announced Antoine Jackson as their Scholarship recipient are some of the stories in this morning’s [June 15] Bernews Newsflash.

