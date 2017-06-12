Video: East End Summer Series Episode 2

June 12, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Part of the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s ‘East End Summer’ video series]

Nautical tourism activity revs up in the east end with the majestic spectacles of the Superyacht and J Class Regattas.

In the second episode of her east end summer video series, Kristin White gives good tips on regatta spectator viewing and a whole lot more coming up down in the east between June 13th and June 20th, all of the activity is part of a rebirth in heritage and cultural tourism for St. George’s and St. David’s Island.

East End Summer Events Episode 2

In Kristin’s second episode find details on:

  • J Class Regatta Spectator Viewing
  • Edward Cross Comet Race & Prize giving
  • BHW Carnival Parade

Visitors to the east end should share their experiences on social media using #gotobermuda. In the east end, history is better experienced than explained.

Comments (1)

  1. Yes,yes says:
    June 12, 2017

    Wow. Absolutely exciting and what the island needs. Well done.

    Reply

