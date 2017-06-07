Video: NZ Team Working To Be Ready To Race

After the New Zealand team capsized during the fourth race yesterday, the team’s crew have been working around the clock to get the boat ready to race again.

Mother Nature gave the team another day to work on the boat, with the America’s Cup Race Management confirming that the races scheduled for today [June 7] have been postponed until tomorrow, as the wind speeds on the racecourse exceeded the 24 knot speed limit agreed by all six America’s Cup teams.

