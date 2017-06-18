Video: Cruise Passengers Make It Just In Time
Two cruise ship passengers had to rush to board the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship in Dockyard, with the cruise ship having closed the door already, however lowered the gangway again and let them board.
In posting the video online, the Port Bermuda Webcam, “Two very lucky young ladies reached Heritage Wharf, Bermuda after their cruise ship had closed the doors… but the NCL crew lowered the gangway again and let them board. Assisted as always by our man in Bermuda, Dock Master Willy Freeman.”
That was really nice of not only the people on the boat but the people on the dock who helped. I’ve been on a couple of cruises and was always scared to be late for the cut off cruise time. I’m glad they were able to get on.