Video: Proposed Plans For Flatts Railway Trail

One June 21, a computer-generated video, titled “Flatts Railway Trail Reconnection Proposal, Bermuda” was published on YouTube, showing plans for a pedestrian walkway through Flatts.

The video was produced and published by Peter Carfoot at Linberg & Simmons Architects for The Friends of the Bermuda Rail Way Trail.

Under these plans, the bridge will be built over North Shore Road close to Gibbet Island in Smith’s, joining up with the trail before continuing across the inlet.

The publicly available plans for the walkway state that bridge and the approach will be set at 22 feet 6 inches, providing 20 feet of clearance through Flatts Inlet at high water, similar to Watford bridge. The bridge over North Shore Road will provide a minimum of 16 feet 6 inches of clearance for vehicles traveling along the road in accordance with recommendations from the Highways Section of Public Works.

“The bridges will be constructed according to standard specifications and employ solid stainless steel fixings, mounting brackets and safety rails,” the application states.

“Bridges will be designed to meet category 3 to 4 hurricane criteria, and are the same or similar to the models used at Bailey’s Bay and Winton Hill, which have been tested by four recent hurricanes in Bermuda without incurring structural damages from the wind or water.”

