Video: Proposed Plans For Flatts Railway Trail
One June 21, a computer-generated video, titled “Flatts Railway Trail Reconnection Proposal, Bermuda” was published on YouTube, showing plans for a pedestrian walkway through Flatts.
The video was produced and published by Peter Carfoot at Linberg & Simmons Architects for The Friends of the Bermuda Rail Way Trail.
Under these plans, the bridge will be built over North Shore Road close to Gibbet Island in Smith’s, joining up with the trail before continuing across the inlet.
The publicly available plans for the walkway state that bridge and the approach will be set at 22 feet 6 inches, providing 20 feet of clearance through Flatts Inlet at high water, similar to Watford bridge. The bridge over North Shore Road will provide a minimum of 16 feet 6 inches of clearance for vehicles traveling along the road in accordance with recommendations from the Highways Section of Public Works.
“The bridges will be constructed according to standard specifications and employ solid stainless steel fixings, mounting brackets and safety rails,” the application states.
“Bridges will be designed to meet category 3 to 4 hurricane criteria, and are the same or similar to the models used at Bailey’s Bay and Winton Hill, which have been tested by four recent hurricanes in Bermuda without incurring structural damages from the wind or water.”
Impressive for sure. Great for walkers & joggers. Would be great for cycle riders too, if motorised bikes are somehow kept off it.
The big concern, other than the cost, is the maintenance. That looks to be a huge amount of metal to take care of. The initial 5, maybe 10, years will be relatively maintenance free however once the salt gets to it, & maintenance is not kept up, then what? Galvanised metal does not last forever. Talk to anyone who has owned a tower such as one used for ham radio.
So who is gonna pay for this?
friends of the railway trail. They raised the money for the other bridges as well.
There is a committee who raises the guns as they did for the ones in baileys bay
With this plan, the iconic photos of sailboats in Flatts will no longer be possible.
When’s the last time you saw one? You’d be bat-crap crazy to take a sailboat anywhere near Flatts.
There’s, I think, ONE live-aboard that used to be in there in recent memory
By all means though, I’d be happy to be wrong
you could take new iconic photos from the bridge
The entrance to Flatts is so shoaled up no deep draft boat can get in anymore. 20′ air draft for the bridge is ample for anything kept in Flatts these days.