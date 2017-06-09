Video: PLP Press Conference About Election

June 9, 2017 | 7 Comments

The PLP held a press conference today [June 9] about the upcoming General Election, which will be held on July 18th, with Opposition Leader David Burt saying the “people can now make their voices heard.”

PLP Bermuda June 9 2017 (2)

The press conference has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 20-minute live video replay is below.

click here Bermuda Election 2017

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos

Comments (7)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Double S says:
    June 9, 2017

    PLP’s mantra should be – ‘Diversity for thee, but not for me!’

    Reply
  2. inna says:
    June 9, 2017

    The guy cant go 15 words without mentioning the OBA!

    Reply
  3. Bermudian says:
    June 9, 2017

    Yep…this party looks like its about diversity and working for ALL Bermudians. Paleeease!You know they sprinkled a couple of certain candidates in there to make it look good.

    Reply
  4. Jus' Wonderin' says:
    June 9, 2017

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAH

    Reply
  5. A Chap called V says:
    June 9, 2017

    Right wing nationalism worked for Donald Trump.
    PLP must idolise him.

    Reply
  6. Concerned says:
    June 9, 2017

    Why the posters?

    Reply
  7. Royseefus Pulsifer says:
    June 9, 2017

    That is one of the remarkable things about life.It’s never so bad that it can’t get worse.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»