Video: PLP Press Conference About Election
The PLP held a press conference today [June 9] about the upcoming General Election, which will be held on July 18th, with Opposition Leader David Burt saying the “people can now make their voices heard.”
The press conference has just concluded and we will have additional information later on, and in the meantime the 20-minute live video replay is below.
PLP’s mantra should be – ‘Diversity for thee, but not for me!’
The guy cant go 15 words without mentioning the OBA!
Yep…this party looks like its about diversity and working for ALL Bermudians. Paleeease!You know they sprinkled a couple of certain candidates in there to make it look good.
Right wing nationalism worked for Donald Trump.
PLP must idolise him.
Why the posters?
That is one of the remarkable things about life.It’s never so bad that it can’t get worse.