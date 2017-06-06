Video: PLP Urge People To Register To Vote

“The OBA faces two choices: suffer a humiliating defeat in a no confidence motion or dissolve the House and move toward a general election,” and “with the latter being the more likely option,” the PLP is “calling on the youth of Bermuda – and all unregistered Bermudians – to register to vote.”

This was from Senator Renee Ming, who spoke at a PLP held a press conference this afternoon [June 6] along with PLP candidate Dr Ernest Peets and MP Jamahl Simmons.

“Young people you are our future; I implore you to take your rightful place; participate and be engaged,” Senator Ming said. “It’s time for you to sit at the table and be a part of the process to really move our island forward and put Bermudians first. To those unregistered voters; it’s time for you to let your voice be heard in your island home. We need you!”

Dr Peets said, “We are encouraging potential voters to register to vote as soon as possible, to ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast their vote regarding the key issues facing our country.

“It’s time for a government that puts Bermudians first. It’s time for a Government that has a plan to develop an Economic Diversification Unit; a Technology Hub and one that will deliver new hope to young Bermudians.”

In response, OBA Chairperson Senator Lynne Woolridge said, “The Opposition continues to try and divide Bermuda with misinformation and alternative facts. The OBA represents Bermuda; not one person or faction but everyone.

“The Opposition pushing this ‘two Bermudas’ narrative is a simplistic attempt to pit Bermudians against each other and that’s sad and pathetic. We know our history and we are moving forward with our future together, not back.

“The One Bermuda Alliance is focused on uplifting all Bermudians, continuing to progress and providing opportunity and hope.

“However, we do agree with the Opposition on one point; this is an important election and one in which people must decide if they want Bermudians to move forward together and continuing the progress we are making – or going back to the failed policies of the past that simply didn’t work for anyone but those who were in power, and that is a fact.”

PLP Candidate for Constituency 1 – Senator Renee Ming remarks

PLP Candidate for Constituency 10 – Dr. Ernest Peets Remarks

