Waste Management To Close Early On Thursday

The Ministry of Public Works, three divisions of the Waste Management Section will close on Thursday, June 15th at 12 noon to allow employees to attend the funeral service, in memory of the late Mr. William Evans

A Government spokesperson said, “In memory of the late Mr. William Evans, a long-serving employee of the Ministry of Public Works, three divisions of the Waste Management Section will close at 12 noon on Thursday June 15th to allow employees to attend the funeral service.

:Facilities affected by this closure are the Airport Waste Management Facility, the Marsh Folly Composting Facility and Waste Collections.

“All services will resume at the normal start time of 7:30 a.m. on Friday June 16th.

“To service residents of the west end, the Ministry requests that west end household waste be placed out for collection on Wednesday June 14th with trucks collecting in that area all day Wednesday, and up until noon on Thursday.

“Household waste should be securely bagged, and placed at regular collection sites, preferably in lidded bins to avoid scavenging by wildlife.

“The Ministry also reminds the public of the change in waste collection the week of June 19th, National Heroes Day, when east end garbage will be collected on Tuesday June 20th and west end garbage will be collected on Wednesday June 21st. Recyclables will be collected in the west on Thursday and in the east on Friday.

“Please see the BTC Phone Book blue pages for the 2017 Garbage and Recycling Schedule, visit www.gov.bm to down-load a PDF copy, or join here for up to date information.”

Read More About

Category: All