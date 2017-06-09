Wesley Church Welcomes LGBT Community
The Wesley Methodist Church said they are welcoming all LGBTQ persons and allies in recognition of Pride, with a service to be held at 11.00am on June 11th, with Worship to be led by Rev. David Hann, with the Sermon entitled “Anchor in the Storm.”
In a post on social media, the Church said, “Wesley looks forward to welcoming all LGBTQ persons and allies, along with members of the Bermuda Human Rights Commission, OUTBermuda and Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda in recognition of Pride and will reflect the recognition and inclusion of the LGBTQ community in the full fabric of the Bermuda culture.
“In 1988 Wesley Methodist Church along with two of its sister churches in Bermuda voted in favour of remaining affiliated with the United Church of Canada when the entire church was split on the issues of ordination of openly gay and lesbian members as Ministers and how homosexuality is treated spiritually.
“Although Wesley does not have formal positions on many of the political and legal issues facing the LGBTQ community, including same-sex marriage and same-sex civil unions, Wesley wants to recognise each person’s spiritual right to have access to safe spaces to worship and to live in the light of God’s love.
“For these reasons, and many more, our doors are open and we want to share in this with the LGBTQ community.
“11 June 2017, 11am – Wesley Methodist Church, 41 Church Street. Worship to be led by Rev. David Hann, with Sermon entitled “Anchor in the Storm”. Gospel Reading – Matthew 8: 23 – 27
“Join us for a wonderful worship service and a time of refreshment following in the Dyer Hall.”
Good news and a big step for the church. As a Christian, I never understood why so many others around me that are taught to love are so judgmental of others not like them?. If according to our faith homosexuality is wrong, I understand why a church wouldn’t embrace it. However, at the same time if you believe in God, one should also recognize that while we are given rules to live by, we are not enforcers. None of us are perfect – remember ” let he that is without din cast the first stone…..” Who am I , to judge you?
Our job is to love one another, not judge one another. If I, or my neighbor is doing wrong, then they shall be judged at the pearly gates. Who are we to judge others, when we are all by definition sinners? A sin , is a sin. Are yours , worse than mine? I have seen churches welcome in drug addicts, thieves, violent criminals, rapists and murderers because it is believed that we should all be forgiven and none of us are perfect. But if a woman loves another woman, or a man loves another man and hurts nobody – they can’t wrap their head around forgiving or being non judgmental!? I don’t get it!
So, glad to see the Pope and now the Wesley Church recognizing that while they might not embrace the lifestyle, they recognize that all lives and people are equally important.