2017 Bermuda Job Market Employment Briefs
The Minister of Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform Lovitta Foggo today released the latest available employment figures prepared by the Department of Statistics.
The 2017 edition of the Bermuda Job Market Employment Briefs highlight the main findings of the 2016 Annual Employment Survey.
The Minister noted: “Reports of this nature are important for governments in their role as planners and policy-makers. The Bermuda Job Market Employment Briefs were initially prepared for distribution in May, but the report was not released at that time.”
“This report provides a broad estimate of jobs in the Bermuda labour market by selected demographics, industrial and occupational groups. It examines employment changes between the years 2016 and 2015, as measured by a survey of more than 4,000 employers [4,054 business surveyed] during a specified period of the year.”
“The 2016 job figure was 33,481 and represents the survey’s first recorded year-to-year increase since 2008 – an increase of 162 jobs compared to 33,319 jobs in 2015,” the Government said.
“A cause for worry is that the report highlights that jobs held by Bermudians dropped from 23,576 in the 2015 survey period to 23,494 in 2016, a decline of 82 positions.
“Meanwhile, a category of non-Bermudian workers – those who are neither PRCs nor spouses of Bermudians – spurred the job growth with 269 additional jobs from 6,990 in 2015 to 7,259 in 2016.
“By major divisions of economic activity, the strongest job growth was registered by restaurants, cafes and bars and by retail trade with increases of 185 jobs and 111 jobs, respectively. The other community, social and personal services sector posted an increase of 105 jobs. The public administration sector shed 169 posts.
“The 2017 Edition of the Employment Briefs together with a companion document, Labour Market Indicators, can be found on the Government portal.”
The 2017 Edition Of Employment Briefs follow below [PDF here]:
These are not bad numbers. Public administration shed 169 jobs, caused by retirements and leaving. Better than being fired and good news as it costs less to pay for Government. Restaurants and retail added 296 jobs, any of which could be filled by Bermudians. So overall jobs were created and not in the IB world of actuaries, underwriters etc. Maybe the same people at he Dept of Statistics can finish the Census 2015, just 2 years out of date. Notice how a country the size of the USA can report employment figures for the past month within two weeks?
Maybe the people needed to get the the census out are the ones no longer in Public Service. Cutting folishly to make a number work often leads to regrets.
Clearly the OBA were making things better
Silly Rabbit
And the award for “Clearly Missed the Sarcasm” goes TO………
So Bermudians lost 82 positions and foreigners gained 269 positions.What could possibly be wrong with that picture?
So happy I voted PLP watch as jobs soar they will fix this job issue and find us all work happy days
Take a look at the last 2 tables in the report comparing average salaries earned by Bermudians versus non-Bermudians in exactly the same job! I am overcome! The differences are just criminal, really!
They’re not in “exactly the same job”.
And what did the PLP say they would do on jobs? Oh yeah, nothing.
At the end of the day, there isn’t anything any Govt can really do. They have to follow where the market is going.
If there are 82 less Bermudian jobs, we really don’t know why that is. It could be because of job cuts, it could be because of company closures or even there aren’t enough Bermudians to fill certain jobs. We just don’t know – these graphs only show part of the picture.