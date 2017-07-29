2017 First Quarter Gross Domestic Product

According to the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product [GDP] report released by the Department of Statistics, during the first quarter of 2017 quarterly GDP at current prices was estimated at $1,693.6 million, a 1.6% increase year-over-year.

The report said, “During the first quarter 2017, quarterly GDP at current prices was estimated at $1,693.6 million. This represented a 1.6% increase year-over-year. The main driver was a $27.8 million increase in gross capital formation.

“After adjusting for inflation, real GDP fell 0.2 per. Overall inflation for the 1st quarter, as measured by the implicit price index, increased 1.8%.

Charts extracted from the report

“Household final consumption increased to $810.2 million reflecting increased expenditure on accommodation and catering services. After adjusting for inflation, household consumption rose 0.3%.

“Government consumption increased 1.8% due mostly to higher expenditure on goods and services. After adjusting for inflation, government consumption grew 0.7%.

“Gross capital formation [i.e. investment in fixed assets] increased $27.8 million or 14.3% reflecting higher investment in machinery and equipment such as transport equipment. In real terms, gross capital formation advanced 15.7%.

“The net surplus on trade in goods and services decreased $23.7 million or 5.3%, due primarily to higher payments for imports of goods and services.

“Imports of goods and services, which have a downward effect on GDP growth, rose $36.6 million reflecting higher payments for imported goods as well as increased outlays for professional and management consultancy services.

“In contrast, receipts from the exports of goods and services rose $12.9 million due partly to increased tourist expenditure and revenue collected for government services provided to non-resident companies. In real terms, the net surplus on trade in goods and services decreased 9.5%.”

The Quarterly GDP Publication Q1 2017 report follow below [PDF here]:

