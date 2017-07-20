Age Concern Congratulates Premier Burt & PLP

July 20, 2017 | 1 Comment

Age Concern is congratulating Premier David Burt and the Progressive Labour Party [PLP] on their election victory.

A spokesperson said, “Age Concern Bermuda congratulates Premier David Burt and the Progressive Labour Party on their election victory in becoming the new Government.

“We look forward to working with the new Government and the Minister responsible for seniors to achieve the highest quality of life for Bermuda’s older citizens.”

Comments (1)

  1. Triangle Drifter says:
    July 20, 2017

    HA! I guess Age Concern missed where the PLP plans to give seniors pensions to risky hair brained ventures like water parks at Cross Island.

