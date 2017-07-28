America’s Cup Holding “Public Sale” Today

The America’s Cup is hosting a public sale today [July 28] on Cross Island, with items available for sale including AC branded clothing, pictures, furniture, electrical items, appliances, homeware, lockers and more.

A post on the official America’s Cup Bermuda social media page said, “America’s Cup Public Sale on Cross Island on Friday July 28 — 11am to 3pm. Big discounts on:

AC branded clothing, a selection from each team

Pictures

Furniture

Electrical items and appliances

Homeware

Lockers

TV stands [no TVs]

“Quantities are limited. All items to be sold as seen, as is. Duty rates are included in the price. No refunds. All items must be collected by 3pm on day of sale.

“To avoid disappointment please note, there are:

No TV’s

No Tents

No Parasols

No Picnic tables

No Beanbags

No Sun shade sails

No Heavy machinery

“Where:

The Red Bull tent on Cross Island.

“Parking on Moresby Plain. No cars are permitted on Cross Island unless collecting purchased items, and a receipt must be shown when entering.”

