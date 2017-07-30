Singer Terron Webb Wins Calypso Competition

July 30, 2017 | 2 Comments

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Junior Calypso competition at the Nevis Culturama Festival with his song “Social Media Addiction”.

Young Terron went up against 10 other junior Calypsonians, and won hands down with his song ‘Social Media Addiction,’ and will now travel to Barbados for the Caribbean Regional Jr. Calypso Competition on August 20, 2017.

Terron Webb Bermuda July 2017

Comments (2)

  1. biggadon says:
    July 30, 2017

    well done young king !

  2. Duane P. Santucci says:
    July 30, 2017

    Congratulations and don’t let nothing stop you from becoming the best, You can go to the top, just as great as Byron Lee and we in Bermuda will follow your successes always.

