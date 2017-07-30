Singer Terron Webb Wins Calypso Competition

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Junior Calypso competition at the Nevis Culturama Festival with his song “Social Media Addiction”.

Young Terron went up against 10 other junior Calypsonians, and won hands down with his song ‘Social Media Addiction,’ and will now travel to Barbados for the Caribbean Regional Jr. Calypso Competition on August 20, 2017.

