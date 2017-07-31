Parks Dept Advisory: Horseshoe & Cup Match

In advance of the Cup Match Holiday, the Department of Parks is reminding the public of the following traffic, parking and park related advisories for Thursday August 3rd 2017.

“Horseshoe Bay Closure

A Government spokesperson said, “As in previous years, on Thursday August 3rd 2017, clean-up of Horseshoe Bay is scheduled to commence at 7:00 pm in preparation for the reopening of the beach the following day. The Department of Parks is requesting that patrons exit the park just prior to 7.00 p.m. August 3rd so that cleaning works can be carried out.

“Parking

All vehicles must park in the appropriate designated parking spots for their vehicle.

There will be NO PARKING allowed on the road leading to or from the Horseshoe Bay Parking lot to South Shore Road.

Once all designated parking spots have been filled, vehicles will not be allowed to park at the bottom of the hill. No other vehicles will be given access except to drop-off or pick-up patrons.

Chaplin Bay Parking Lot can be used for parking to access Horseshoe Bay.

The Department also asks that when parking on the road side verges, patrons ensure their vehicles are completely off of the main road.

“One Way System – Horseshoe Bay Beach Road

“On Thursday August 3rd 2017 between 8:00am and 5:00pm, Horseshoe Bay Beach Road will operate as a one way traffic system.

All private cars and bikes will exit Horseshoe Bay through the Fairmont Southampton Gate.

Private vehicles will not be allowed to park on the Fairmont Southampton property when exiting Horseshoe Bay through their gate. Drop-offs and pick-ups will not be allowed on the Fairmont Southampton’s property.

Taxis, Minibuses, Emergency Vehicles, and Parks vehicles will be the only vehicles allowed to go up the hill of Horseshoe Bay Road to exit.

Once Taxi and Minibus spots are full no other vehicles will be given access except to drop-off or pick-up patrons.

Taxis and Minibuses will be staged near the entrance to Horseshoe Bay when the parking lot is full.

“As a final note, the Department of Parks Park Rangers, the Bermuda Police Service and the Transport Control Department Traffic Officers will be onsite, on August 3rd to manage traffic flow and parking to ensure the day operates as safely as possible.”

Read More About

Category: All