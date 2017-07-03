Barritt Will Not Be Candidate In General Election

John Barritt has confirmed that he will not be a candidate in the upcoming election, adding that he remains committed to better governance for Bermuda.

In response to queries, Mr Barritt told Bernews, “I wish to confirm that I have decided not to offer myself as a candidate in the forthcoming election.

“It is with some reluctance that I make this decision having first floated that I might run; indeed I have spent some time canvassing and discussing a possible candidacy with voters, and as recently as this weekend.

“But I have to also be realistic. I regret that I left my candidacy too late. I had not anticipated an early election when I first started canvassing and I had a prior commitment which saw me fly out the day the election was called and was thus abroad for the first 12 days of the election campaign.

“I have been struggling to catch up ever since. This is because it has always been my practice and my goal to visit voters on their doorsteps, in their living rooms, and in their kitchens, to hear what they think and what they have to say before convincing them to vote for me. This time around it was even more important to have those conversations with voters when seeking their support as an independent candidate.

“But based on my canvassing to date, I have to accept that even with the best will in the world, it will not be possible to visit with literally hundreds of voters and there are well over 300 voters, who are new to the constituency and thus to me, due in large part to boundary changes that occurred to my former constituency of Devonshire South Central after I stepped down six years ago.

“I want to thank those with whom I have met, and to those particularly who have encouraged me, and in some instances pledged support, I trust that you will understand and accept my decision.

“But know this: I remain committed to electoral and parliamentary reform; in short, for better governance for Bermuda. I will continue to embrace opportunities to advance that cause and I will strive to do what I can to bridge the division and the divide that continues to beset our politics and our Bermuda.”

Category: All, News, Politics