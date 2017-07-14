Raequan Rochester Awarded BAS Scholarship

Bermuda Aviation Services Limited [BAS] announced Raequan Rochester as this year’s recipient of the organisation’s Chairman’s Scholarship. The $10,000 award is offered to employee dependents who are qualified to proceed with, or are currently enrolled in, university studies in a Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree programme, for up to four years.

Mr. Rochester graduated from Bermuda College with an Associate in Arts [Business Administration] degree. He currently attends Georgia State University, to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management and Insurance.

Mr. Rochester is currenting a summer student at Argus. Previously he has worked as a student at Montpelier Re and Validus Re, assisting with various duties in the industry. At these jobs, he shared his existing skill set to encourage innovation within the companies, while gaining valuable experience in underwriting.

Mr. Rochester’s father, Anthony Seymour, is an employee at BESCO, a BAS subsidiary company, which made him eligible for the scholarship. Ian Cook, CEO & President of BAS Group of Companies, presented the scholarship to Mr. Rochester; Mr. Seymour also attended the presentation.

David Pugh, Chairman, BAS Group of Companies, said: “Our hope is that this award will assist the recipient with embarking on a rewarding career path, his interests may lie. Raequan is a conscientious, hard-working young man with a very promising future in the insurance industry, and we are pleased to assist him financially with his studies. We look forward to hearing about his many successes.”

