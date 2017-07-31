Berkeley Appoints Keisha Douglas As Principal

The Board of Governors of The Berkeley Institute, acting on behalf of The Berkeley Educational Society, announced the appointment of Ms. Keisha Douglas as the next Principal of the school.

“Her appointment follows an intensive and robust recruitment process conducted by the Board’s selection committee,” the Board said.

“This process began earlier this spring with the notification that Dr. Phyllis Curtis-Tweed had made the decision to resign from the post in order to pursue another career opportunity.”

In making the announcement, the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr. Craig Bridgewater, said: “We are elated to share with the community that Ms. Keisha Douglas has accepted the Board’s offer to become the 8th Principal of the school which opened its doors over 100 years ago on September 6, 1897 under the stewardship of Mr. George A DaCosta.

“In making this appointment, the Board is confident that Ms. Douglas has the requisite skills, educational qualifications and experience to professionally and enthusiastically discharge the function of Principal in a manner that it is consistent with the Mission and Core Values of The Berkeley Institute.

“Beyond being a Berkeleyite, Ms. Douglas has been a committed educator for over 22 years and who, through this recruitment process, was identified by the Board, the teachers, the staff, the parents, the student body and the Society as the candidate most deserving to lead the school at this time.”

Ms. Douglas holds a Bachelor of Arts [Hons] degree in Mathematical Sciences and a Master of Arts degree in Instruction & Curriculum. She comes to this new responsibility having been the Principal of Clearwater Middle School and having served a period as Acting Principal at The Berkeley.

Upon learning of being the successful candidate, Ms. Douglas shared the following initial thoughts: “I am humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to assume the position as Principal of The Berkeley Institute in September 2017.

“I have had a most rewarding experience as Principal of Clearwater Middle School for the past two[2] years and will truly miss my teachers, students and parents. We formed great collegial and personal relationships that will stay with me for a lifetime. To my Clearwater family continue to ‘Soar like Eagles’. Carpe Diem!

“As I look ahead to the Berkeley Principal appointment, I realize that it is only with continued hard work, commitment, dedication and purpose for a life filled with service to public education, I am a testament that dreams really do come true.

“I look forward to working with all Berkeley stakeholders, most importantly the Board, the Society, our teachers, support staff, students, parents and our wider community partners. Together, we will ensure that Berkeley forges ahead as a Senior School with a rich heritage and tradition of excellence that prepares students for leadership and success in the local and global communities.

“I am eager to get to work within the knowledge that excellence is the expectation in everything we do. Nothing but your best is acceptable. If you are your best, then we will be the best. Respice Finem.”

