Bermuda finished the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation [CCCAN] Championships in Trinidad and Tobago in 5th place having won 38 medals.

The Bermuda Swimmers won 12 Gold, 17 Silver and 9 Bronze Medals.

The Bermuda 11-12 Girls won their Division with 208 points 112 points ahead of the second place team from Puerto Rico.

The full 2017 CCCAN Championships results follow below [PDF here]:

