Pacers Members Win Medals In North Carolina

Members of the Bermuda Pacers Track Club were back competing in the 2017 Russell E. Blunt East Coast Invitational in Durham North Carolina.

They picked up a total of 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 8 Bronze Medals on the Final Day.

Myeisha Sharreiff finished 4th competing in the 11-12 Girls 1500 Meter Run, clocking a time of 5:40.31, while Ramiah Brangman finished 6th clocking 5:43.54.

Selah Tuzo won the 13-14 Girls 1500 Meter Run Silver Medal when she cross the line in 5:26.07, with the Bronze Medal going to Koa who clocked 5:27.48.

Sancho Smith collected the 13-14 Boy’s 1500 Meter Run Gold Medal when he was clocked at 4:37.35, while Ryan Outerbridge won the 15-16 Boy’s 1500 Meter Run Gold Medal stopping the clock in a time of 4:41.35.

During the 17-18 Boys 1500 Meter Run Johndell Cumberbatch finished 4th with a time of 4:19.20, while J`naz Richards finished 16th competing in the 9-10 Girls 100 Meter Dash clocking 14.98.

Jace Donawa won a Bronze Medal while competing in the 9-10 Boys

800 Meter Run stopping the clock in a time of 2:41.31, with Sharreiff winning the 11-12 Girls 800 Meter Run Bronze Medal 2:39.65 Brangman finished 11th clocking a time of 2:54.82.

Tuzo would next capture the 13-14 Girls 800 Meter Run Bronze Medal clocking 2:29.22, while Goodchild finished 4th clocking 2:33.16.

The Bermuda Pacers Track Club Russell E. Blunt East Coast Invitational results follow below [PDF here]

