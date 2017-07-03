Post Office Advises Of Office Hour Changes

The Bermuda Post Office [BPO] is advising the public that effective tomorrow [July 4], all sub offices with the exception of the Perot Post Office and the General Post Office [GPO] in Hamilton will open from 8.00am to 4.00pm Monday to Friday until further notice.

“The hours of operation for the GPO [8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday to Friday] and Perot Offices [9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday] will remain unchanged.”

