BHA Announces 2017 Scholarship Awardees

The Bermuda Hotel Association announced the winners of their annual scholarship awards which were presented to the four recipients at their Annual General Meeting at the Fairmont Southampton Hotel.

Scholarship Awards totaling $ 20,000 were presented to:

Ms. Daniela D’Amato, pursuing her studies online in Hotel Management at Mount St. Vincent University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Ms. Imani Wedderburn, pursuing her studies in Hotel Management at Johnson & Wales, Charlotte, North Carolina Campus

Mr. Cameron Forbes, pursuing his studies at Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte, North Carolina Campus

Ms Kaisha Simons, pursuing her studies in Culinary Arts at Johnson & Wales University, Providence, Rhode Island Campus

Mr. JP Martens, BHA Chairman; Cameron Forbes, Imani Wedderburn, Kaisha Simons, Daniela D’Amato, Mr. Bushara Bushara, BHA President

Mr. Bushara Bushara, President, Bermuda Hotel Association on presenting the awards commented that the Bermuda Hotel Association in awarding the scholarships recognized the keen interest shown by each of the young Bermudians joining us today in their genuine desire to pursue a career in the hospitality / hotel industry, which on the completion of their studies as well as the practical training they are receiving will result in their making a valuable contribution to our industry. He extended his best wishes to the scholarship recipients on behalf of the members of the Bermuda Hotel Association.

Mr. Stephen Todd, Chief Executive Officer, echoed the sentiments expressed by Mr. Bushara, and that the scholarship committee collectively shared the view that each of the recipients will in time be valuable contributors to the hospitality / hotel industry.

