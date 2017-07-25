BHB Appoints Dr Richmond As Chief Of Staff

Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] today [July 25] announces that it has appointed Michael Richmond MBChB FRCA FCAI [hon] as Chief of Staff following an extensive local and international recruitment process. He joins BHB on a three year contract. The position reports to the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Venetta Symonds and is accountable to the Board and Minister for Health.

As Chief of Staff, Dr Richmond will lead BHB’s team of medical and support personnel. The position is the most senior medical role at BHB and is responsible for the supervision of medical and dental care given to patients and residents in BHB facilities. Dr Richmond will be key in ensuring patient safety, sound clinical governance and building positive relations with the physician community.

Chairman of the Board, Peter Everson comments: “We look forward to Dr Richmond joining the BHB Executive Team. He brings a wealth of experience that will help the team continue to develop the healthcare needs of our community.”

Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Venetta Symonds, comments: “I’m very pleased to welcome Dr Richmond to BHB as Chief of Staff. He has extensive experience in healthcare management, most recently in the dual role of Chief Medical Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Hamad Medical Corporation’s Women’s Hospital in Qatar. We look forward to learning from and working with Dr Richmond.”

Originally from the UK, Dr Richmond is an anesthetist with 25 years’ experience and 25,000 anaesthetic procedures to his credit. He has a strong background in healthcare and hospital management and has worked extensively on major change programmes both in the UK and internationally. Through his work he has developed a strong professional network that includes major medical institutions in the UK, Ireland, North America, Canada and Qatar.

Dr Richmond comments: “I am looking forward to moving to Bermuda and working with the team at BHB. I know that developing a Strategic Plan for Clinic Services is currently underway and I am eager to get involved and share my expertise in this area.”

Dr Richmond obtained his medical degree from the University of Aberdeen and specialised in anesthetics at the Royal College of Anaesthetists in the UK and College of Anaesthetists Ireland.

Read More About

Category: All, News