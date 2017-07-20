Marcus Henschke Receives BILTIR Scholarship

Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers [BILTIR] announced the recipient of the organization’s annual scholarship, with Marcus Henschke to receive $30,000 to be evenly distributed over two years and used towards university tuition fees.

This is the second year that the scholarship has been awarded.

A spokesperson said, “The BILTIR scholarship is offered through the Association of Bermuda International Companies [ABIC] Education Awards as a “Founder” level sponsorship. The ABIC Education Awards are funded through the participation of the international business community and have awarded more than 500 students with scholarships over 40 years.

“The BILTIR scholarship is available to students studying in insurance related subjects, who have a financial need, academic ability and have successfully completed the application.

“In addition to the $30,000 towards his tuition, BILTIR will provide Mr. Henschke with a mentor to offer advice and counsel throughout the two year scholarship period.”

Marcus Henschke [centre], with Sylvia Oliveira and Pat Kelleher:

“Mr. Henschke was raised in Somerset and attended Somerset Primary School and Sandys Secondary School. He then attended The Berkeley Institute, where he was Head Prefect, and Bermuda College in dual-enrolment studies.

“After graduating from high school, Mr. Henschke took a gap year to earn money to attend university. He now studies at St. John’s University in New York and has completed the second year of a Bachelor of Science, Risk Management and Insurance degree.

“At St. John’s he was selected to be student ambassador and is a member of Gamma Iota Sigma, the national fraternity for Risk Management and Insurance.

“Mr. Henschke plays baseball and football and dedicates some of his free time to various community services, including the Presentation Blessed Virgin Mary Soup Kitchen.”

Sylvia Oliveira, Director, BILTIR, said, “We are pleased to offer this scholarship to Marcus. He is an excellent student who has worked hard to get to university. We hope that this scholarship will enable him to concentrate on his studies as he completes his degree and we wish him great success with his very promising future.”

For more information on the BILTIR scholarship, visit the website.

