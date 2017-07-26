Launch Of ‘Trail Of Our People: Trail Blazers’

As part of the 2017 Emancipation Celebrations, the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs is inviting members of the public to the launch of the book, “Trail of Our People: Trail Blazers” on Sunday, July 30 at 7.00pm, in the Berkeley Institute Cafetorium.

A spokesperson said, “This book is the culmination of a five year series, “The Trail of Our People,” during which time the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs – with the support of the members of the Emancipation Committee – highlighted, honoured and paid homage to persons, families, and organizations who had contributed meaningfully to Bermuda.

“Those persons demonstrated perseverance and persistence in their attempts to build and strengthen their respective local communities. The series began in 2012.”

The Minister of Social Development and Sports Zane De Silva said, “The Emancipation of slavery in 1834 marked the beginning of a new era in Bermudian history. The individual biographies included in this book capture the essence of the Bermudian story, post-Emancipation; which is a story of progress, sacrifice and reward.

“It is my hope that this collection of biographies will not only educate but also enlighten and inspire each of us to play an active role in the culture, history and legacy of our island.”

Heather Whalen, Director of Community and Cultural Affairs, said, “One of the overarching aims of this initiative was to publically extol and recognize those persons of African descent who, despite the cruelties of either enslavement, bondage or segregation, had risen above these man-made manifestations and, in fact, thrived.

“The objective that guided us throughout this particular project, was to generate awareness about our local community heroes who had made monumental efforts that bettered the circumstances and conditions for others.”

“Some of those honored in the book were educators, medical professionals, entrepreneurs, skilled tradesmen, politicians and shipbuilders; all of them were community heroes who demonstrated courage, tenacity, perseverance, and a social conscience.

“Sunday evening’s event will feature performances by Arijahknow Live Wires, Toni Robinson, Alan Smith and many others. The book itself will be available for purchase.”

