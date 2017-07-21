Brangman Competes In Boys 400m At CYG

Deneo Brangman recently competed in the boys 400m dash at the Commonwealth Youth Games [CYG], placing fourth in heat three with a new personal best time of 49.52.

A spokesperson said, “He came into the competition with a seasons best as well as personal best time of 49.77. He placed 4th in heat 3 with a new personal best time of 49.52. This marks the first time Deneo has consistently run under the 50 second barrier throughout the season.

“Deneo is a very well rounded student athlete, having just returned from the United Nations Global Leaders Conference held in Washington D.C. all while maintaining high academic honors attending Cedarbridge Academy. Deneo is an excellent example of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication combining together becoming the well versed young man that he aspires to be.

“Well done Deneo.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports