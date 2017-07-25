Cashiers’ Office Closed Due To Flooding

July 25, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Government Cashiers’ Office at the Government Administration Building on Parliament Street is closed due to flooding issues on the ground floor.

A Government spokesperson said, “Due to flooding issues on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building on Parliament Street, the Government Cashiers’ Office is closed.

“Work to restore the Cashiers’ office is underway and it is expected to be open tomorrow during normal hours.”

  1. Rocky5 says:
    July 25, 2017

    Thought this was fixed last week?

