Condolences Expressed To Farmer Family

U.S. Consul General Mary Ellen Koenig expressed condolences following the passing of former U.S. Consul General Bob Farmer.

U.S. Consul General Mary Ellen Koenig said, “On behalf of the U.S. Consulate, our condolences go out to the family and friends of former U.S. Consul General Bob Farmer.

“I know that Bob was an enormously popular figure when he served as Consul General in Bermuda in the 1990’s. I have met many Bermudians and others who speak of him with affection and admiration.

“He clearly loved his tenure here and worked effectively to promote and protect the strong ties between the United States and Bermuda.”

Read More About

Category: All