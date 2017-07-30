Rabain Finishes 6th In World Jumping Challenge

July 30, 2017 | 1 Comment

Bermuda’s Kirista Rabain secured an impressive 6th place standing at the 2017 FEI World Jumping Challenge Finals held this weekend in Alger, Algeria.

After two days of qualifying competitions, Kirista successfully qualified for the final competition held on Saturday.

All competitors in the Finals, Rabain is on the lower level on the left side wearing a beige cap.

feiwjccompetitors

In Round 1 of the finals, Rabain, riding Vitamine Semilly, an 8 year old Selle Francais bay mare, had a clear round in a time of 78.74 whilst in the second round they incurred 4 penalties in a time of 53.98, thereby qualifying Rabain to compete in the jump off round.

Rabain riding her selected horse, Vitamine Semilly.

krista

Although Rabain and Vitamine Semilly achieved the fast time of 35.17 in the jump off round, they incurred 8 penalties. Winning the 2017 FEI World Jumping Finals was India’s Nitin Gupta of riding Aladen Des Forets with 3 penalties in a time of 50.20.

The Bermuda Equestrian Federation said, “Well done Kirista! Bermuda is indeed proud!”

click here banner equestrian events

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Proud Bermuda Onion says:
    July 30, 2017

    Excellent Kirista! We are extremely proud of you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Videos From Bernews TV

Bernews Latest Instagram Photos