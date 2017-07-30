Rabain Finishes 6th In World Jumping Challenge

Bermuda’s Kirista Rabain secured an impressive 6th place standing at the 2017 FEI World Jumping Challenge Finals held this weekend in Alger, Algeria.

After two days of qualifying competitions, Kirista successfully qualified for the final competition held on Saturday.

All competitors in the Finals, Rabain is on the lower level on the left side wearing a beige cap.

In Round 1 of the finals, Rabain, riding Vitamine Semilly, an 8 year old Selle Francais bay mare, had a clear round in a time of 78.74 whilst in the second round they incurred 4 penalties in a time of 53.98, thereby qualifying Rabain to compete in the jump off round.

Rabain riding her selected horse, Vitamine Semilly.

Although Rabain and Vitamine Semilly achieved the fast time of 35.17 in the jump off round, they incurred 8 penalties. Winning the 2017 FEI World Jumping Finals was India’s Nitin Gupta of riding Aladen Des Forets with 3 penalties in a time of 50.20.

The Bermuda Equestrian Federation said, “Well done Kirista! Bermuda is indeed proud!”

