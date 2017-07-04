Deadline For Feedback On National Fuels Policy

The Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Grant Gibbons today [July 4] issued a reminder that the public consultation period on the draft National Fuels Sector Policy for Bermuda is coming to a close this week Friday.

The consultation period was opened by the Department of Energy on June 15th, 2017 when the public was invited to provide responses to the draft document.

The Minister noted: “This week is the last opportunity for members of the public to share their thoughts before the policy is finalized.

“The policy proposal is the culmination of four months of preliminary consultative work done by the Department of Energy with private sector and Government stakeholder groups.”

The draft Policy recommends the assessment of new fuels and technologies, discusses fuel security, public safety, fuel quality as well as ensuring that fuels are provided at the least cost.

The discussion paper can be found on the Government portal: here

Written comments on the policy document will be welcomed until 5pm this Friday 7th July 2017 and can be submitted via email to energy@gov.bm or by hand at the Department of Energy, Ministry of Economic Development, Government Administration Building, 3rd floor, 30 Parliament Street.

The Minister stated: “The Department will review all information obtained and respond to each submission before the policy progresses to legislation.”

The National Fuels Policy Discussion Paper follows below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All