Deadline For National Fuels Policy Submission

Greenrock is reminding the public that the deadline for submissions of responses to the National Fuels Policy currently before public consultation is tomorrow [July 7].

“Greenrock notes in the consultation that Liquified Natural Gas [LNG] is being touted as a low carbon fuel. This is not the case and highlights why we need to incorporate life-cycle analysis when looking at fuels.

“LNG is only a low carbon fuel at the point of consumption – it produces less greenhouse gases relative to alternative fuels when consumed to produce power – however when one considers the greenhouse gas emissions related to the production and transportation of LNG, not only is it not a low-carbon fuel, it is a worse offender than our current fuel use.

“In the production of LNG, largely through fracking, large amounts of methane are released, which traps 86 times the amount of heat over a 20 year period than carbon dioxide [which is the main greenhouse gas resulting from our current fuel use]. Add into this the greenhouse gas emissions produced to first liquefy natural gas for transportation as LNG, the construction of infrastructure [ports, regasification plants, etc], and it becomes clear that far from being a low carbon fuel, LNG will actually greatly increase Bermuda’s net greenhouse gas emissions. To describe LNG as a low carbon fuel is, ultimately, a misleading sleight of hand in carbon accounting.

“Any national fuel policy must factor in the life-cycle analysis of the fuel in question, rather than solely point of use – be it LNG, biofuel or other.

“Additionally, there are great concerns regarding the physical infrastructure required for LNG use in Bermuda. Whole new infrastructure for importing and regasification of LNG is required, along with transport to a power plant itself.

“Due to the highly compressed nature of LNG, there is the added risk of an accidental leak of LNG resulting in a catastrophic event – far more catastrophic than diesel, gasoline or heavy fuel leaks like we have had in Bermuda to date.

“Greenrock also notes that with LNG far from being a low carbon fuel in reality, that as more and more countries take action to address climate change, including commitments under the Paris Agreement, investing in LNG infrastructure would lock Bermuda into an energy dependence which is both counterproductive and of limited long-term viability. This is especially so as renewable energy technology is increasingly not only competitive with fossil fuel, but likely to become cheaper over time.

“Bermuda would do better to invest in energy efficiency, energy storage technologies and renewable energy sources.

“In as much as there may be a need for a short-term bridge to support a transition to a zero carbon economy, more efficient generators relying on our current fuel base will have a lower carbon footprint than a transition to LNG based power – and without the risk of catastrophic accidents or being locked into an expensive and counterproductive energy pathway.”

