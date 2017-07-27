Deadline For Submissions On Net Metering

Greenrock is reminding the members of the public that the deadline for submitting feedback regarding net metering is tomorrow [July 28].

Executive Director of Greenrock, Jonathan Starling said, “Greenrock would like to remind members of the public that the deadline for submitting feedback regarding net metering is tomorrow, July 28th.

“We would like to encourage members of the public who may have not yet made such a submission to do so before it is too late.

“The Regulatory Authority is requesting submissions on renewable energy metering – essentially the ability for people generating their own electricity through solar panel installations to ‘sell’ their excess electricity back to the grid. Previously such persons were able to ‘sell’ such electricity back to BELCO for the same price that BELCO charged for purchase of electricity by consumers – roughly $0.35 per kilowatt hour. The consultation is about whether this should instead be set at almost half that value at $0.17 per kilowatt hour.

“If you have not had an opportunity to review the proposal, we encourage you to do so by visiting the Regulatory Authority’s website here and writing a submission to them to renewables@RAB.bm.

“Greenrock remains committed to initiatives to increase the implementation of renewable energy and transitioning away from fossil fuels, such as oil or liquid natural gas.”

The full details of the consultation are below [PDF here]

