‘Embrace Broader Issue Of Immigration Reform’

The “We Support Pathways” group congratulated the PLP for winning the election, Walton Brown on his appointment as Minister, and Patricia Gordon-Pamplin on her appointment as Opposition Leader, and said that while “Pathways was a good policy to embrace” they recognize that “this is not what any final immigration reform will look like”, so “will be known as ‘Supporting Fair Immigration Reform’ going forward.”

A spokesperson said, “The individuals behind the “We Support Pathways” Facebook group and our members would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the PLP for winning the general election, Walton Brown on his appointment as Minister responsible for immigration and Patricia Gordon Pamplin on her appointment as Opposition Leader.

“We will continue to press the need for fair immigration reform and we will assist all public servants where we can. In the meantime, we wish the new Government well as they go forward to meet today’s challenges.

“We also wish to let the public know that our group will be changing its name to embrace the broader issue of immigration reform. While ‘Pathways’ was a good policy to embrace, we also recognize that this is not what any final immigration reform will look like. Therefore, we will be known as “Supporting Fair Immigration Reform” going forward.

“On a final note, many of our supporters have expressed fears about what a new Government means for immigration reform. While it is likely that ‘Pathways’ will not emerge in future, we do ask you to give the PLP a chance to come up with a policy.

“Many members of the new Government, including the new Immigration Minister, have opined in the past on the need to address certain humanitarian situations. Let’s also hope that the new Government doesn’t reinvent the wheel but builds upon the work of the group chaired by William Madeiros.”

