Emirates Team NZ & The AC Arrive In Auckland

Emirates Team New Zealand landed in Auckland bringing the America’s Cup back to New Zealand after 14 years.

“It’s fantastic to be home, we just so proud of being New Zealanders” said CEO Grant Dalton in front of hundreds of fans gathered at Auckland Airport for the team’s arrival.

Emirates Team New Zealand were flown home from Bermuda with a stop in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates by principal sponsor Emirates Airlines.

The parade to celebrate the win will start at 12.30pm. It will run down Queen Street and will finish at the entrance of the Viaduct Harbour, then the team will take to the water, going by boat around the Viaduct Basin.

The parade will be streamed live on Emirates Team New Zealand Facebook page.

Photos above courtesy of Carlo Borlenghi

