Fairmont Southampton Honoured With Awards

Fairmont Southampton has been awarded with several annual travel and hospitality awards, including TripAdvisor’s ‘2017 Certificate of Excellence’ and ‘Family Vacation Critic Favorite’, as well as two ‘Best of Bermuda 2017’ Awards.

In addition, one of the resort’s Bermudian leaders has been recognized with the prestigious ‘Masters’ honour, which is widely known as one of the industry’s most-decorated sales achievements.

A spokesperson said, “Bermudian Marquisha Douglas, Sales Manager at Fairmont Southampton, is among the selected ‘Masters’ winners for the 2016 year. The Masters Incentive Trip is an annual global reward program of FRHI Hotels & Resorts, which recognizes overachieving Sellers and Revenue Management Colleagues worldwide, who have significantly surpassed their sales goals.

“The distinguished accolade includes an exclusive invitation for the winner and a guest to an international location. For 2017, winners and their guest were invited to Sofitel Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia to enjoy a 5 day rest and relaxation stay. Instead of choosing a personal friend or family member, Miss Douglas invited Christi Tucker from the Bermuda Tourism Authority, to thank her for her contribution to attracting group business to the destination of Bermuda.”

“I am very honored to receive this award,” said MS. Douglas, who was recently promoted to Sales Manager two years ago and has been with Fairmont Southampton for a total of six years.

“At the same time, team work played an important role in being able to exceed my goals on this level. I wanted to thank my colleagues at the Bermuda Tourism Authority for their constant assistance and contribution to bringing groups to Bermuda, which helped me achieve this honor.”

“Marquisha continues to work diligently in her market to bring more guests to Fairmont Southampton to exceed her 2017 quota requirements for social, military, educational, religious, fraternal, sports, local associations and government groups.”

Shelley Meszoly, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing, said, “The ‘Masters’ program is a great celebration for the overachievers in our sales & revenue management organization. In fact our Southampton team had a total of 4 ‘Masters’ winners this year – three being located overseas.

“It fills me with great pride that Marquisha has thrived on a global scale as one of the most talented sales professionals within the entire company for 2016. Choosing to share this honor with a highly respected business partner and acknowledging the collaborative effort, once more demonstrates her natural leadership skills and wonderful personality.

“It also proves what our resort’s spirit is all about – outstanding team work and excellent relationships with guests, colleagues and business partners alike.”

“On a property level, Bermuda’s largest resort has been recognized with several of TripAdvisor’s annual ‘2017 Certificate of Excellence’, for achieving consistently great guest reviews for the hotel, its key restaurants and bars [The Waterlot Inn, The Dock, Ocean Club, Bacci, Jasmine Cocktail Bar & Lounge], as well as for Turtle Hill Golf Club.

“Fairmont Southampton has further been awarded with this year’s ‘Family Vacation Critic Favorite’. The latter has been awarded for being recommended by 84% of families to date on this popular travel website. To achieve this status, each hotel also has to receive a rating of 4+ from TripAdvisor’s editorial staff and at least 75% of family reviewers have to recommend the hotel by giving a 4+ rating in their TripAdvisor review.

“The popular, family-friendly resort has scored additional recognition for its culinary offering: Signature restaurant Waterlot Inn has been rewarded with yet another ‘Wine Spectator’ award by the prestigious international wine magazine.

“The restaurant has further received two ‘Best of Bermuda 2017’ awards for ‘Best Hotel Dining’ and ‘Best Creative Cocktail’ [for ‘The Dock’s Ridiculous Caesar & Bloody Mary Bar’]. ‘The Bermudian Magazine’ is announcing these awards on an annual basis to the island’s best.”

“Fairmont Southampton continues to be honored with numerous accolades,” said Kiaran MacDonald, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “These awards are testament to the excellent level of family-friendly service delivered by our highly engaged Colleagues, providing our guests with the ultimate Bermuda experience to inspire you.”

“For the full list of awards, visit the here. More information about the award-winning Waterlot Inn can be found at: www.waterlotinn.com.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business