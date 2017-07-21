Family Centre Congratulates PLP On Win
Family Centre is congratulating the Progressive Labour Party on its recent election win, saying “it is heartening to see the emphasis in the PLP platform on strengthening our social fiber.”
Martha Dismont, Executive Director of Family Centre, said, “On behalf of Family Centre, I want to congratulate the Progressive Labour Party for its’ recent election win, and for the commitment to making the necessary preparations for the work up ahead.”
“As evidenced by the recent shooting, we are nowhere near the finish line of this work. A recent convening of agencies and young males, in dialogue, about their needs and their hope for themselves, brought us closer to bridging the gap that exist in our community.
“In some respects, however, it still feels as if we have just started the race, due to the continued lag in providing resources on these difficult issues, and inconsistent efforts. We have to speed up work that puts in place the solutions that will support our young men [and women].
“Whether it is a gang shooting, or a road fatality, or a domestic violence incident, our small community feels the impact of these situations on many levels. The difficulty of living in a small community where you know the victim’s family intimately is that friends, family and our community feel the effects.
“We cannot ease up until we have dealt effectively with the conditions causing these incidents. Some of those conditions, as we have learned, are financial stressors, unaddressed trauma, lack of education, lack of life skills, lack of 21st century job skills.
“It is heartening to see the emphasis in the PLP platform on strengthening our social fiber, but we also know that it is going to take a continuation of strong fiscal policies, balanced with taking care of our people. It is a very difficult task, and as many have already stated, and pledged, if we work together, much will be accomplished.
“This community is desperate for resolve to good ends, consistency, a focus on our youth and disenfranchised, and healing. My prayer is that we actually get on this path, and work together to stay there.”
Ok, this is pretty controversial.
Now it doesn’t matter which team you support, we all want the FC to do well, it is a terrific organization that does wonderful things, and I have witnessed many of those at first hand.
But this is sucking up, playing to the crowd. The fact is that the FC gets a huge amount of funding from International business seems lost here, Martha, the inference is that you will be better off under the PLP because they have a social hat on. That is plain ridiculous. It’s a political card when none is needed – why on earth did you think it necessary to congratulate the PLP?
I’ll be honest, it has also upset me – I have put my hand in my pocket many times, and now I see how you play the game. Good luck with those union dues.