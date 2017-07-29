Flora Duffy Claims Fourth Consecutive Victory

July 29, 2017 | 2 Comments

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy claimed her fourth consecutive victory in the World Triathlon series, recording yet another win today at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Edmonton.

“It was pretty spot on, so thank you, Edmonton”, said Duffy after her victory. “Taylor [Knibbb] is riding super strong at the moment, I have been in a breakaway with her before, in Montreal last year, We worked together really well, but she was so strong I thought she might be running really strong too, so I attacked her on the last hill to get a little buffer”.

With her fourth victory this season, Duffy — the reigning world champion — leads now the Series with 3200 points.

  1. E.Smith says:
    July 29, 2017

    Congratulations Flora

  2. Karla says:
    July 30, 2017

    Flora “Super Woman” Duffy this bring joy to my heart that you have done it again. Congrats!!! Keep going you can make it to #1.

