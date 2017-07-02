Four Teens Arrested After Southampton Incident

Police have confirmed that four male teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident in Southampton on Saturday night [July 1] and currently remain in custody.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 12:15am Saturday, July 1st police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Eastdale Lane, Southampton.

“As officers were conducting inquiries, a sound similar to a single shot being discharged from a firearm was heard in close proximity.

“However, there was no forensic evidence recovered to confirm the discharge of a firearm and no reported injuries.

“Four male teenagers have been arrested in connection with this incident and currently remain in police custody as inquiries continue.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or vehicles in the South Road, Eastdale Lane Southampton area in the vicinity of the bus turnaround near the entrance to Horseshoe Bay Beach between 11:50pm Friday, June 30th and 12:15am Saturday, July 1st is urged to contact the Serious Crime Unit on 247-1739 or the independent and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News