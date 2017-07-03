‘Generation Next’ To Host Forum This Evening

Generation Next is inviting all to the ‘Generation Next Community Forum’ tonight, Monday [July 3] at 6.00pm at the Bermuda Industrial Union’s Dr. E.F Gordon Hall.

Eron Hill said, “Generation Next looks forward to this evening’s community forum that will allow for our young people to discuss the issues, voice their concerns, and share their visions with our public represetatives.

“This invitation remains extended to both parties’ members, senators, former members of parliament, and candidates in the upcoming general election. A question and answer period will follow the open-mic session with the candidates, followed by a period [after the event] allowing for public representatives to avail themselves of more intimate one-on-one discussion. The event will be hosted by Generation Next members Aminah Simmons and Kemilah Swan.

“Both parties’ candidates were contacted collectively and subsequently contacted individually to confirm their attendance. At the time of drafting [July 3rd 7:50am] the following candidates and community activists have confirmed that they will attend and address the audience.

Mr. David Burt

Mr. Wayne Caines

Mr. Jason Hayward

Mr. Zane Desilva

Mr. Walton Brown

Mr. Dennis Lister Sr.

Mr. Dennis Lister Jr.

Mr. Jamahl Simmons

Mr. Diallo Rabain

Mr. Wayne Furbert

Mr. Chris Famous

Sen. Renee Ming

Mr. Rolfe Commissiong

Dr. Ernest Peets

Mrs. Lovitta Foggo

Mr. Graham Maule

Mr. Willie Ferguson, Representative of M.O.V.E Group

“At the time of drafting the following candidates wrote to send their apologies due to other commitments. We are most grateful to them for confirming their position and for the well wishes that were expressed by all of them.

Minister Nandi Outerbridge

Mr. Nick Kempe

Mr. R. Wayne Scott [retiring from politics]

Sen. Tinee Furbert

Mr. David Burch

Mr. Nalton Brangman

Mr. Anthony Richardson

Mr. Derrick Burgess

“We invite all to the ‘Generation Next Community Forum’ tonight, Monday, 3rd July 2017 at 6pm at the Bermuda Industrial Union’s Dr. E.F Gordon Hall [upstairs of Liberty Theatre]. We look forward to seeing and hearing from you! The youth of today and the leaders of tomorrow- Generation Next.”

