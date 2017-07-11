Hamilton Re Hosts Two Summer Interns

Hamilton Re, the Bermuda-based platform for Hamilton Insurance Group, is hosting two interns during the summer of 2017 as a part of its ongoing commitment to engage Bermudians in the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Rachel Soares and Tomisha Goater joined Hamilton Re on May 29 and June 2, respectively, for a 10-week programme during which they’ll rotate through most of the organization’s departments. Working under the direction of Vice President, Risk & Analytics Susan Smith, the pair will receive a multi-faceted experience that includes risk modeling and underwriting.

“I’ve been so impressed with how Rachel and Tomisha have adapted to the fast-paced culture we have at Hamilton Re,” said Ms. Smith. “In addition to their strong work ethic, they’re showing initiative and they’re focused. It’s a pleasure to have them with us this summer.”

Ms. Soares recently completed a bachelor of arts with honours in international business at the University of West England in Bristol, United Kingdom. She is currently pursuing an associate in general insurance at the Bermuda Insurance Institute and takes up a permanent position as an investment analyst at a local investment firm in September.

Ms. Goater is studying for a bachelor of arts in economics with a double minor in business administration and communication studies at the University of Florida after completing the International Baccalaureate with United World College in Costa Rica. After graduation next year, she is considering pursuing a master’s degree.

The interns have just finished working with Hamilton Re’s Risk & Analytics as well as the Property D&F insurance teams, assisting with data cleansing and learning the modeling process.

“When I used to think of catastrophes like hurricanes or earthquakes, I didn’t expect to have firsthand experiences with statistical models that are created to support the underwriting process,” said Ms. Goater. “Now I’m learning how data from past events are used to prepare models that support the underwriting process.”

Both young women have been impressed by Hamilton Re’s commitment to data science and technology.

“The technology we use is updated on an almost daily basis by one of the company’s software developers,” said Ms. Soares. “You can see how everyone is living the company’s mission of writing the future of risk. It’s very exciting.”

Over the next few weeks, Ms. Goater and Ms. Soares will move on to Information Systems, then Operations and finally back to Property D&F insurance. Their internship at Hamilton Re closes out with a presentation to CEO Kathleen Reardon in August.

When asked to sum up Hamilton Re’s culture, there’s immediate agreement that it’s a great place to be challenged.

“Everyone wants you to learn,” said Ms. Goater. “They’re very open and will help you with anything. They don’t want you to be afraid to ask questions.”

“Then they want you to make decisions on your own. Then it’s sink or swim,” said Ms. Soares. “But we like that.”

