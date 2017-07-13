Leseur Begins Competing In Willow Point Classic

Kenny Leseur shot a 2-over par 74 playing in the Willow Point Junior Classic.

The Junior Tournament began at the Willow Point Golf & Country Club Willow Point in Alexander City, Alabama.

Leseur came off the course T3rd after the First Round, Leseur had 1 Birdie, 14 Pars and 3 Bogey’s,

Kenny Leseur Willow Point Junior Classic 1st Round Scorecard

1 – 4 – Bogey

2 – 4 – Par

3 – 5 – Par

4 – 3 – Par

5 – 4 – Birdie

6 – 5 – Par

7 – 4 – Par

8 – 3 – Par

9 – 4 – Par

Leseur Made the Turn Even Par

10 – 4 – Par

11 – 3 – Par

12 – 5 – Par

13 – 3 – Par

14 – 4 – Par

15 – 4 – Bogey

16 – 4 – Par

17 – 4 – Bogey

18 – 5 – Par

Leseur Ended his First Round -2

