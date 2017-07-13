Leseur Begins Competing In Willow Point Classic
Kenny Leseur shot a 2-over par 74 playing in the Willow Point Junior Classic.
The Junior Tournament began at the Willow Point Golf & Country Club Willow Point in Alexander City, Alabama.
Leseur came off the course T3rd after the First Round, Leseur had 1 Birdie, 14 Pars and 3 Bogey’s,
Kenny Leseur Willow Point Junior Classic 1st Round Scorecard
- 1 – 4 – Bogey
- 2 – 4 – Par
- 3 – 5 – Par
- 4 – 3 – Par
- 5 – 4 – Birdie
- 6 – 5 – Par
- 7 – 4 – Par
- 8 – 3 – Par
- 9 – 4 – Par
- Leseur Made the Turn Even Par
- 10 – 4 – Par
- 11 – 3 – Par
- 12 – 5 – Par
- 13 – 3 – Par
- 14 – 4 – Par
- 15 – 4 – Bogey
- 16 – 4 – Par
- 17 – 4 – Bogey
- 18 – 5 – Par
- Leseur Ended his First Round -2
Great job Kenny!!!!!