Leseur Begins Competing In Willow Point Classic

July 13, 2017 | 1 Comment

Kenny Leseur shot a 2-over par 74 playing in the Willow Point Junior Classic.

The Junior Tournament began at the Willow Point Golf & Country Club Willow Point in Alexander City, Alabama.

Leseur came off the course T3rd after the First Round, Leseur had 1 Birdie, 14 Pars and 3 Bogey’s,

Kenny Leseur Willow Point Junior Classic 1st Round Scorecard

  • 1 – 4 – Bogey
  • 2 – 4 – Par
  • 3 – 5 – Par
  • 4 – 3 – Par
  • 5 – 4 – Birdie
  • 6 – 5 – Par
  • 7 – 4 – Par
  • 8 – 3 – Par
  • 9 – 4 – Par
  • Leseur Made the Turn Even Par
  • 10 – 4 – Par
  • 11 – 3 – Par
  • 12 – 5 – Par
  • 13 – 3 – Par
  • 14 – 4 – Par
  • 15 – 4 – Bogey
  • 16 – 4 – Par
  • 17 – 4 – Bogey
  • 18 – 5 – Par
  • Leseur Ended his First Round -2

click here banner golf

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Fur says:
    July 13, 2017

    Great job Kenny!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Bernews Latest Instagram Photos